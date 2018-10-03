NEW JERSEY (WABC) --Health officials are warning residents in both New York and New Jersey of potential measles exposure after an international traveler with a confirmed case of the illness arrived at Newark Liberty International Airport and visited multiple locations in Rockland County.
The New York State Department of Health the New Jersey Department of Health are working to identify people who may have been exposed. The traveler arrived in Terminal B and may have traveled to other areas of the airport.
Anyone who was in the airport on September 28 between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. may have been exposed to measles, and if infected could develop symptoms as late as October 19.
Anyone who visited the following locations in New Square, New York, in Rockland County, may have been exposed to measles:
Bais Medrash of New Square, 11 Truman Avenue, New Square
--Friday, 9/28, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.
--Saturday, 9/29 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
--Sunday, 9/30 between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
--Sunday, 9/30 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Sukkah adjacent to Avir Yakov Boys' School, 766 North Main Street, New Square
--Friday, 9/28 between noon and 4 p.m.
--Saturday, 9/29 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Refuah Health Center, 728 North Main Street, New Square
--Saturday, 9/29 between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.
--Monday, 10/1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
These times reflect the period that the infected individual was in these areas and a two-hour period after the individual left the area, as the virus remains alive in air and on surfaces for up to two hours.
Individuals are considered protected or immune to measles if they were born before 1957, have received two doses of measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, have had measles disease, or have a lab test confirming immunity. Individuals who are not immune to measles and were exposed are at risk for developing measles.
All individuals who were exposed to measles, particularly those without immunity or who are not sure if they have been vaccinated, should contact their health care provider if they develop measles symptoms. Symptoms include a fever, rash, cough, conjunctivitis or runny nose. Symptoms usually appear 10-12 days after exposure but may appear as early as 7 days and as late as 21 days after exposure.
To prevent the spread of illness, the department is advising individuals who may have been exposed and who have symptoms consistent with measles to contact their health care provider, a local clinic, or a local emergency department before going for care. This will help to prevent others at these facilities from being exposed to the illness.
Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people. People first develop a fever, then may have a cough, runny nose and watery eyes, followed by appearance of a rash. People are considered infectious from four days before to four days after the appearance of the rash.
Click here for more information on what to do if you've been exposed to measles.
For more information about measles, contact your health care provider, or visit the New Jersey Department of Health website.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's website has additional information.
