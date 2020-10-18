reopen ny

Reopen NY: New York ski resorts allowed to open with restrictions starting next month

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ski resorts in New York will be allowed to open at 50% indoor capacity beginning November 6, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

Masks will be required, except when eating/drinking or skiing, as well as social distancing at all times.

Other rules include:

- Restrict gondolas/lifts to members of the same party; ski lessons limited to no more than 10 people
- Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared/rental equipment
- Shuttles, food & beverage, retail service must conform to guidance
- Reduce capacity on mountain by 25% during "peak" days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions

Cuomo added skiing in New York comes with benefits, especially during the pandemic.

"If you ski in New York, not only do you have the best skiing in the United States, but you don't have to quarantine when you get back," he said. "Go ski in one of these others states, then you have to quarantine for 14 days. Ski for 2, quarantine for 14."

