Coronavirus NY: New York to ease restrictions on horse & auto racing events, restaurants

Coronavirus Update for New York
Cuomo to ease restrictions for horse & auto racing, dining

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday New York will be easing restrictions for dining and certain sporting events.

Restaurants in the state will be allowed to stay open until midnight and catered events until 1 a.m., starting Monday, April 19.


"The extra hour is good news for restaurants, bars and customers, but we still need a roadmap for when the curfew will be lifted like it has for other industries," the NYC Hospitality Alliance said in a statement. "The state also needs to lift the rule that prohibits customers from being seated to eat at a bar in New York City, and revisit removing the requirement that a "food item" be served with drinks."

Cuomo also said the state will allow fans back to horsing and auto racing tracks with restrictions starting April 23.

Outdoor spaces will be allowed to hold a maximum of 20% capacity, while indoor is set for 10% capacity.

The news comes in time for the opening of the Belmont horse racing season next week, but will also apply to horse racing at the Saratoga Race Course, NASCAR races at Watkins Glen International and others.

Health and safety protocols that apply to sports events, face mask, social distancing, proof of completed immunizations, recent negative test, will apply there as well.

"As the numbers are down on COVID, we talked about adjusting the valve between economic activity and economic restraint," the governor said.

