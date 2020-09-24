Coronavirus News: New York will review COVID vaccines to ensure safety

Cuomo said New York State would conduct its own review of any vaccine the FDA approves to assure it is safe to take.
"Frankly I'm not going to trust the federal government's opinion and I wouldn't recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government's opinion," Cuomo said during a news conference Thursday.
While the state does not play a role in the approval process, it will be determining how the vaccine is distributed.
Cuomo's promised review could mean distribution is delayed if the state is unsatisfied it's safe and effective.
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: