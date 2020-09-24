Coronavirus News: New York will review COVID vaccines to ensure safety

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6229399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The sense of doom grew, especially after March 1, when the first confirmed case arrived in Manhattan. Soon, there was a hotspot in New Rochelle, and small curfews and containment zones across the area offered a hint of a frightening future we still thought we could avoid.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The same day the National Academies of Science and Medicine raise their alarms about the politicization of science, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised his own concerns the vaccine approval process has become "politicized."Cuomo said New York State would conduct its own review of any vaccine the FDA approves to assure it is safe to take."Frankly I'm not going to trust the federal government's opinion and I wouldn't recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government's opinion," Cuomo said during a news conference Thursday.While the state does not play a role in the approval process, it will be determining how the vaccine is distributed.Cuomo's promised review could mean distribution is delayed if the state is unsatisfied it's safe and effective.