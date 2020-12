Coronavirus Update New York City: Authorities shut down illegal club with 160 people inside

12/20/20 @ 0245 HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 145-12 243rd Street Queens, access via rear alley: 164+ people, violation of emergency orders, barricaded egress, no liquor license, fire & health code violations, 5 charged with multiple offenses. pic.twitter.com/QuiHgVSU6K — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) December 20, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos Eyewitness News checked in with some of the first recipients of the COVID vaccine in New York to see how they are feeling and if there were any side effects.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ROSEDALE, Queens (WABC) -- New York City Sheriff's deputies shut down an illegal club in Queens early Sunday.The deputies found more than 164 people inside of a building on 243rd Street in Rosedale around 2:45 a.m.Attendees apparently used a rear alleyway to enter the illegal club.Officials say besides violating restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic and having no liquor license, the illegal club also violated fire codes.Deputies arrested five people and charged them with multiple offenses.The Sheriff's Office has shut down a number of illegal clubs and parties recently.Last week, a woman was seriously injured in a shooting outside an illegal club in the Bronx after she spurned the gunman's advances.