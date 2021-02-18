New York City blames snow for 2 vaccine site closures

Two sites, Empire Outlets in Staten Island and Martin Van Buren High School in Queens, are not opening Thursday because of the snow across the country and the low supply of vaccines.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said that although they had hoped to receive the next shipment of vaccines on Saturday, it now appears they are arriving on Sunday.
So far, New York state has administered 3.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Meantime, New York City updated its vaccine scheduler in 10 different languages. You can visit nyc.gov/vax4nyc to make an appointment in New York City.
For homebound seniors, NYC will use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to deliver the single dose to seniors in their homes and at vaccine clinics at retirement communities. The city will vaccinate 25,000 home health aides within the coming month.
