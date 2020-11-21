coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update: New York City business owners face uncertain future as new restrictions loom

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Even though New York's positivity rate is the lowest in the Tri-State area, officials are still warning that new restrictions are imminent.

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Friday again warned New York City is headed for new restrictions as data shows COVID-19 cases are still rising.

EMBED More News Videos

The day after he announced that New York City schools would close to in-person learning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that other businesses will likely shut down within a week or two, as well, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.


"The restrictions that are coming. I've been very overt in the fact that the governor said an orange zone is coming. By our own projections, based on the state data, that will happen soon after Thanksgiving, probably the first week of December," de Blasio said during a radio appearance.
Those restrictions would include closing indoor dining, gyms, and salons.

Daniel Meyer, a New York City restaurateur and the Chief Executive Officer of the Union Square Hospitality Group, is closing indoor and outdoor dining at Union Square Café as well as of all of his other restaurants.

Currently, the city is offering only 25 percent indoor capacity, and that could be in jeopardy if the city enters the so-called "orange zone." Under state guidelines, New York City would need a seven-day 3 percent positivity rate for 10 straight days to move into the orange zone.

RELATED: CDC updates Thanksgiving guidance, recommends that Americans do not travel


New restrictions would suspend indoor dining for at least ten days. Outdoor dining would still be permitted, but that's undoubtedly a challenge as winter approaches.

Starbucks also announced they are eliminating indoor seating at all of its city locations.

The governor says no orange zone declaration has been announced yet, but the mayor says it could happen the first week of December.

TOP NEWS | 33-year-old uses martial arts to stop attempted kidnapping in Madison Square Park
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg has more on a professional fighter who used his martial arts expertise to stop an attempted kidnapping at Madison Square Park this month.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthandrew cuomoeducationcoronavirus testinggymschoolshospitalrestaurantsmayor bill de blasionyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC likely to enter orange zone 1st week of December: Mayor
Man goes home after 6-month battle with COVID
Coronavirus Live Updates: WHO panel advises against remdesivir
COVID: New tool launched to verify NYC contact tracers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman speaks out after being pushed in front of oncoming subway
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
Paintball attack near NJ mall injures teen's eye
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for COVID-19
Police: Gunfire leaves 2 men dead in front seats of car in NYC
Man goes home after 6-month battle with COVID
The Countdown: Trump continues attempt to overturn election; Biden heads to Washington
Show More
'11th Guest' sticker lets Cuomo peek in on Thanksgiving gatherings
'Everybody close down': Newark issuing 10-day stay-at-home advisory
What's next for NJ? It's not obvious, Murphy says
Tofurky sales surge ahead of Thanksgiving
Chilean woman with rare tumor in neck blood vessel receives free treatment
More TOP STORIES News