Coronavirus Update New York City: Bronx nurses march from hospital to cemetery to protest lack of PPE

The frontline workers say they're not being provided with adequate PPE and want an increase in the number of new nurses.
"We are here today because we are sounding the alarm," nurse Michelle Gonzalez said. "We are about to face a second COVID crisis in the Bronx, and we are not ready."
They say their union contract states that up to five patients can be cared for in a medical surgical unit, yet they're often called on to treat double that amount.
"We may be superheroes, but we are not superhuman," nurse Shamelee Morrison said.
The group marched from Montefiore Hospital to a nearby cemetery and laid roses on the ground to memorialize patients who died from the coronavirus.
"We cannot allow the suffering and death of this community and our nurses went through in spring to happen again," Gonzalez said.
