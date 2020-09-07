Coronavirus News: NYU announces suspensions, urges students to avoid parties and bars

coronavirus new york city

NYU announces suspensions, urges students to avoid parties and bars

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's the first weekend of the semester at NYU and the school says more than 20 students have already been suspended for violating its safety and health rules.

The school announced the suspensions in a tweet.



In subsequent messages, the school says it has received reports and videos of large crowds of young people gathering in Washington Square Park Saturday night, with some people not wearing masks or distancing.

NYU leadership is investigating.

Earlier this week, NYU's Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Marc Wais sent a message to students reminding them of the school's policies and urging them to stay away from gatherings where there are no masks or social distancing.

The memo says the university will investigate every report it receives of an alleged violation of its guidelines.

Students found to have participated in gatherings that do not abide by the rules risk being suspended for one semester and anyone found to have hosted a party that fails to take safety precautions will likely be suspended for the full academic year.

