Officials crackdown on COVID violators in Paterson as cases skyrocket

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- The list of violators gets longer and longer as COVID cases in New Jersey and elsewhere are becoming alarming.The numbers in New Jersey are skyrocketing with nearly 2,500 new cases reported Wednesday.In Essex County, there were some 300 new cases alone.In Paterson, there were 81 new cases overnight.The city has one of the most consistent COVID-19 programs around.The city also launched a task force that has been going to nightclubs and large gatherings trying to reign them in.The Gypsy Lounge received a violation because they had an open fire pit inside and patrons sharing hookah pipes.Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale says these violations will not be tolerated as everyone works to slow down the spread of the virus in this city.Residents in the area had complained about this location and so enforcement was brought in.City leaders say they will use every tool they have to stop violators.It does appear that many of the patrons coming into locations like this are not from Paterson.There are many people visiting from around the Tri-State.Governor Phil Murphy is expected to provide further information and numbers from the state. If there is any silver lining, it appears the transmission percentage rate is declining.