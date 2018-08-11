HEALTH & FITNESS

Over 400 now sickened from parasite linked to McDonald's salads

Bill Ritter has the details.

Eyewitness News
The number of people getting sick from an intestinal parasite linked to McDonald's salads is now growing.

The CDC says 436 people have fallen ill. The outbreak of cycolospora began in May in the Midwest. At least 20 people were hospitalized.

Investigators are looking at bad romaine lettuce and carrots.

McDonald's says it switched to another salad supplier last Month.

