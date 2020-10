Coronavirus News: President Trump traveled to NJ just before COVID-19 diagnosis

EMBED >More News Videos Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

BEDMINSTER, New Jersey (WABC) -- President Donald Trump made a stop in New Jersey Thursday for a fundraiser. Later that same day, he and the First Lady tested positive for the coronavirus.Some are asking why the president continued traveling, even after learning one of his closest aides tested positive and symptomatic.President Trump has been traveling all week and was seen getting out of Marine One in Washington, DC Thursday after a trip to New Jersey.He attended a fundraiser at his Bedminster golf club.Hope Hicks, a longtime member of his inner circle, tested positive on Wednesday after showing symptoms.She has been with the president this week in Ohio for the debate and Minnesota for a campaign rally.ABC News Correspondent Cecilia Vega covers the president."She is among his closest aides. They were right next to each other in that small space, Marine One, the presidential helicopter, she is in the oval office all the time in direct contact with him," Vega said. "So just in terms of the logic of the way COVID spreads, it's not surprising that he caught it."Video from the Facebook group Somerset County for Trump shows supporters gathered in close proximity outside his golf club Thursday with most not wearing masks.That is something President Trump and the First Lady are rarely spotted wearing themselves.They both have interacted with scores of people at high profile events across the country in the last week, often seen in close proximity, and seldom with a mask on.