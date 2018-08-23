HEALTH & FITNESS

Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD after it's found in England

EMBED </>More Videos

A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file)

A warning was issued Wednesday about a flesh eating sexually transmitted disease that is making a comeback.

It sounds like something out of a horror movie, but researchers warn it's real.

A British woman contracted the rare STD that devours the flesh around the genitals. It is spread through sexual intercourse with an infected person.

The disease is painless, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is usually found in tropical countries, but was recently discovered for the first time in England.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthsexually transmitted infectionshealth watchsexu.s. & worldcdc
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
FDA extends EpiPen expiration dates amid shortage
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
MetroRock climbing gym opens first New York location in Bushwick
Hempstead beaches reopen after needles, syringes wash ashore
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 injured in Edison tractor-trailer crash
2 sought in shooting at UES building from across river
Warnings as Cat 4 Hurricane Lane approaches land
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Man kills mother, sister; Islamic State group claims attack
Man nearly hit after allegedly robbing adult bookstore
2 drivers arrested after Kips Bay crash, 1 injured
Staten Island loses to Hawaii 10-0 in the Little League World Series
Show More
Man arrested after link to deadly drug overdose on LI
President Trump calls Cohen's plea deal 'flipping'
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
More News