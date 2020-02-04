Results come back negative for 1st possible case of coronavirus in NYC

NYC announced three possible coronavirus cases this weekend. All three people had recently been in "mainland China."
One woman, in her 40s who was staying at a hotel, was taken to Bellevue Hospital on Friday night. She had fever, cough and runny nose after staying in the U.S. for about two days. She tested negative for influenza. Her samples were sent to CDC lab in Atlanta and came back negative.
"We're relieved to hear that the person in question does not have the novel coronavirus," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "I can't say this enough: if you have the symptoms and recent travel history, please see your health provider immediately."
Two more people were identified at local hospitals in Queens -- both patients are older than 60. Their samples were also sent to CDC lab in Atlanta.
Tests are also still pending throughout New York state and across the country as fears continue to spread of the coronavirus that has sickened 20,000 globally and killed more than 400.
There are 11 confirmed cases in the United States, and while there are none in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, officials are still awaiting test results on possible cases.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported that at least 11 cases from New York have come back negative from the CDC with six pending (including the three in New York City) in the state.
Meanwhile, students from Princeton University who traveled to China within the last two weeks are being asked to self-isolate amid growing concerns of coronavirus.
A spokesperson with Princeton said that as of Sunday, 108 students were in self isolation. By Monday evening, the number dropped to fewer than 20 students who were still being assessed.
Additionally, an off-campus student from Cornell University presented symptoms that met criteria for testing and is currently in isolation receiving safe and ongoing care. It may take a week for that student to learn the results.
Experts say because the strain is so new to the world stage, there is not much the public can do except wash hands frequently, seek medical help immediately if presented with symptoms, and of course, avoid travel to Wuhan -- considered the ground zero for coronavirus.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced a task force for the potentially deadly respiratory illness, while New York has a hotline (1-888-364-3065) where experts from the Department of Health can answer questions regarding the coronavirus.
