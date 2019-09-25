measles

Rockland County declares end to measles outbreak after nearly a year

ROCKLAND COUNTY, New York (WABC) -- The measles outbreak in Rockland County is officially over after nearly a year.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, saying they had to wait for two incubation periods totaling 42 days since the last person with the rash reported the virus.

There were 312 reported cases of measles in the county since last October -- most of which impacted the Orthodox and Hasidic Jewish communities.

RELATED: What's your school's vaccination rate? | Explore our interactive map

The outbreak led to an emergency declaration.

"We had been part of the largest measles outbreak in New York State since 1992 and have nearly 20 percent of the cases nationwide of 2018 and 2019," county executive Ed Day said.

Officials say nearly 3,000 MMR vaccinations were administered in Rockland County since last October.

