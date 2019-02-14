NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --More than 40,000 people are diagnosed with cancer each year in New York City, according to a report released by the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.
Four types of cancer -- lung, prostate, breast, and colorectal -- make up nearly 50 percent of all cancer cases and nearly 50 percent of all cancer deaths in the city, according to the report, called "Reducing the Cancer Burden In New York City."
Using data from the New York State Cancer Registry, the report identifies trends in cancer cases and deaths to inform policymakers on how to prevent new cases of cancer, increase access to quality cancer treatment, reduce disparities in incidences and mortality and enhance the quality of life for those suffering from the disease.
The study says cancer cases and cancer deaths differ greatly among boroughs and neighborhoods, in part reflecting the diverse socioeconomic and demographic characteristics across New York City.
Staten Island had the highest cancer incident rate of all the boroughs, while the Morris Heights, Fordham South and Mount Hope areas of the Bronx had the highest cancer incidence rates of all neighborhoods among men.
The Tottenville, Great Kills and Annadale area of Staten Island had the highest cancer incidence rates of all neighborhoods among women.
"Nearly every New Yorker from every neighborhood has been touched by cancer in some way," said Michael Davoli, director of Metro New York government relations for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network. "This report demonstrates that we know how to reduce the cancer burden in New York City, if only we have the will to do so."
The report includes detailed policy recommendations for how to tackle cancer in New York City and calls on Mayor Bill de Blasio and the City Council to take decisive steps to reduce the cancer burden in New York City. Specifically, the report calls for restricting the sale of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol and electronic cigarettes, investing in programs that will improve access to affordable healthy foods in neighborhoods with limited options, requiring that healthy drinks are the default options on kids' menus in restaurants, increasing funding for cancer screening programs, and launching an aggressive campaign to increase HPV vaccination rates in New York City, among other recommendations.
Findings include:
--On average, approximately 40,126 New York City residents were diagnosed with cancer annually between 2011-2015, nearly twice the capacity of Madison Square Garden, with 12,453 dying from the disease annually during this period.
--Four cancers - lung, prostate, breast and colorectal - account for nearly half (47.4 percent) of all cancer diagnoses and nearly half (45 percent) of all cancer deaths in New York City from 2011-2015.
--Lung and bronchus cancer is the single largest cause of cancer death, causing nearly 2,700 deaths yearly from 2011-2015.
--Female breast cancer is New York City's most commonly diagnosed cancer among women, with nearly 6,000 women diagnosed annually between 2011-15, whereas prostate cancer was the most common among men (nearly 5,400 new cases annually from 2011-2015).
--Men and women living on Staten Island have the highest incidence rate of new cancer cases overall on average annually between 2011-2015.
--Men living in the Morris Heights, Fordham South and Mount Hope area of the Bronx, and women living in the Tottenville, Great Kills and Annadale area of Staten Island have the approximate highest cancer incidence rate overall.
CLICK HERE for the complete report.
