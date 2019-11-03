Health & Fitness

Study shows little evidence medical marijuana helps mental health problems

A new research review says there's little evidence that medical marijuana helps with mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, and PTSD.

The review was published in the journal Lancet Psychiatry.

In looking back at 83 past studies, only a few showed that marijuana lessened anxiety.

And it came mostly by relieving other symptoms, like pain.
The studies did show twice as many bad reactions among users, compared to a dummy compound.

"There is scarce evidence to suggest that cannabinoids improve depressive disorders and symptoms, anxiety disorders, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, Tourette syndrome, post-traumatic stress disorder, or psychosis. There is very low quality evidence that pharmaceutical THC (with or without CBD) leads to a small improvement in symptoms of anxiety among individuals with other medical conditions. There remains insufficient evidence to provide guidance on the use of cannabinoids for treating mental disorders within a regulatory framework. Further high-quality studies directly examining the effect of cannabinoids on treating mental disorders are needed," the review states in its interpretation.

To read the research review, click here.

