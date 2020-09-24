SUNY announces agreement for free, mandatory testing for CSEA employees

While there, Malatras and Civil Service Employees Association President Mary E. Sullivan announced an agreement to conduct free, mandatory testing for CSEA-represented employees at SUNY state-operated colleges, universities, and hospitals.
The agreement comes on the heels of a similar deal struck last week that requires mandatory COVID-19 testing for all employees represented by United University Professions (UUP).
"Testing employees is crucial to protecting the health and safety of our campus communities and avoiding major outbreaks," said Chancellor Malatras. "SUNY's CSEA workforce have been on the frontlines of the COVID crisis from the very beginning, doing everything from keeping our facilities clean to getting students their meals safely-work that is fundamental to keeping our campuses open during this challenging time. They deserve access to the same testing being offered to students and faculty members. I want to thank President Sullivan and the entire CSEA membership for all that they do. Thanks to groundbreaking advancements at Upstate Medical-and a close partnership with CSEA-SUNY can now provide employees the regular testing they deserve."
"SUNY currently has the capacity to process 120,000 test samples per week thanks to major testing breakthroughs at SUNY Upstate Medical University. Their now FDA-approved individual saliva test, done in tandem with aggressive pooled surveillance testing, allows colleges to quickly and accurately pinpoint and contain the virus and prevent outbreaks," Sullivan said.
