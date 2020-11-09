coronavirus long island

'Superspreader' wedding with 113 guests on Long Island leads to 34 COVID cases

COVID-19 News and Information
CUTCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended the liquor license of a Long Island country club after the venue hosted a wedding which resulted in 34 COVID-19 infections, 159 people in quarantine and the closure of several schools.

The 113-guest "superspreader" wedding at North Fork Country Club took place Oct. 17 and is in violation of the state's 50-person limit on non-essential gatherings.

"As we have seen in weddings and similar events across the country during this pandemic, large gatherings can easily be super-spreader events, too often with dire consequences. Hosting one of these events after all New York has been through is obnoxious and irresponsible - not to mention illegal," Cuomo said. "We are eight months into this pandemic and simply will not tolerate businesses that put New Yorkers at risk. Those who continue to ignore the rules will lose their ability to serve alcohol, and I thank Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and his team for their cooperation in holding these bad actors accountable."

ALSO READ | Port Chester grapples with life in the COVID yellow zone

Of the 34 people who tested positive because of the wedding, 30 were guests, three were members of the country club's staff and one was a wedding vendor.

On Nov. 6, the New York State Liquor Authority charged the North Fork Country Club with multiple counts of failure to comply with Governor Cuomo's Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restrictions and failure to exercise adequate supervision of their premises. The SLA also issued a summary suspension of the venue's liquor license, preventing them from serving alcohol while the disciplinary violations are dealt with.

"This type of blatant disregard for the wellbeing of others is not only extremely disappointing, it will not be tolerated," Bellone said. "Suffolk County took swift action to contain the community spread this wedding could have caused, and I commend Governor Cuomo for taking appropriate action. If you violate the rules, you will be caught and you will be held responsible."

An order of summary suspension remains in effect until such time as it is modified by the SLA or a reviewing court.

ALSO READ | New Jersey targets indoor dining, bars, casinos amid rising COVID-19 rates
EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the new restrictions Monday afternoon amid a spike in COVID-19 positivity.



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region

Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countycutchoguereopen long islandliquorcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19long islandandrew cuomosocial distancingcoronavirus testingwedding
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Updates: US surpasses 10M cases
COVID Updates: Biden to begin on pandemic plan as grim milestone nears
COVID Updates: New cases jump by more than 1,000 in NJ
COVID Updates: 100,000 daily US cases once again
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murphy says 'second wave is here' as new restrictions announced in NJ
Hot spot changes made in NYC, but mayor still warns of '2nd wave'
Trump fires Esper as Pentagon chief after less than 2 years
Mysterious fireball seen in the night sky over NJ, CT
Ben Carson tests positive for COVID-19
Former President George W. Bush congratulates Joe Biden
Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition
Show More
Cuomo says vaccine distribution will be a slow process
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress, says masks still a must
COVID Updates: US surpasses 10M cases
Port Chester grapples with life in the COVID yellow zone
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at 80
More TOP STORIES News