'Superspreader' wedding with 113 guests on Long Island leads to 34 COVID cases

CUTCHOGUE, Long Island (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo has suspended the liquor license of a Long Island country club after the venue hosted a wedding which resulted in 34 COVID-19 infections, 159 people in quarantine and the closure of several schools.The 113-guest "superspreader" wedding at North Fork Country Club took place Oct. 17 and is in violation of the state's 50-person limit on non-essential gatherings."As we have seen in weddings and similar events across the country during this pandemic, large gatherings can easily be super-spreader events, too often with dire consequences. Hosting one of these events after all New York has been through is obnoxious and irresponsible - not to mention illegal," Cuomo said. "We are eight months into this pandemic and simply will not tolerate businesses that put New Yorkers at risk. Those who continue to ignore the rules will lose their ability to serve alcohol, and I thank Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and his team for their cooperation in holding these bad actors accountable."Of the 34 people who tested positive because of the wedding, 30 were guests, three were members of the country club's staff and one was a wedding vendor.On Nov. 6, the New York State Liquor Authority charged the North Fork Country Club with multiple counts of failure to comply with Governor Cuomo's Executive Orders concerning COVID-19 restrictions and failure to exercise adequate supervision of their premises. The SLA also issued a summary suspension of the venue's liquor license, preventing them from serving alcohol while the disciplinary violations are dealt with."This type of blatant disregard for the wellbeing of others is not only extremely disappointing, it will not be tolerated," Bellone said. "Suffolk County took swift action to contain the community spread this wedding could have caused, and I commend Governor Cuomo for taking appropriate action. If you violate the rules, you will be caught and you will be held responsible."An order of summary suspension remains in effect until such time as it is modified by the SLA or a reviewing court.