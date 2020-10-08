NJ flooring store's ingenious solution for socially distanced trick-or-treating

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A flooring store in New Jersey is helping families trick-or-treat safely this Halloween.Fox Floors in Ocean Township is offering large cardboard carpet tubes to anyone, for free.The tubes are normally used for shipping and storing rolls of carpet, but after seeing a video online of a man in Ohio using PVC pipe to make candy chutes, Fox Floors owner Marshall Fox got an idea."So I saw that and I was like, 'I have a million carpet tubes laying around that would be perfect to do the same thing with the tubes,'" Fox said.Fox then had his own viral moment after posting the idea on social media."The plan is, hopefully, maybe make it a cannon theme and then be able to slide the candy down to the kids who come around. I think it's great, we have a pirate theme," Neptune resident Anne Lucas said."My daughter just showed me some on Instagram, she showed me some that were painted. She said 'can you get me one?'" customer Ann Hedinger said.Fox is on the road a lot for work so sometimes the task is left to his parents."I said, 'guys be prepared people are going to be coming in for these tubes.' So when I'm not here, the other day my mom was cutting one for somebody, I was like, agh," Fox said.Fox is offering the tubes for free, while supplies last, but he is accepting donations that will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation in honor of his son's best friend who is battling cancer and who used his wish to benefit other kids in the hospital.