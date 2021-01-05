coronavirus new jersey

Vaccinations begin at troubled NJ veterans home, state registration site goes live

Coronavirus Update New Jersey
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- Coronavirus vaccinations began Tuesday at a veterans home in New Jersey where more than 60 residents died from COVID-19, this as the state's new vaccine website went live.

Medical staff is giving out the shots at the the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in Edison, which along with two other state-run facilities was the epicenter of a crisis that included the deaths of more than 200 residents.

The state attorney general's office has convened a grand jury to investigate, and a subpoena sent to the facilities asked for documents covering a range of topics from infection control to staffing.

RELATED | New Jersey deputy commissioner of veterans affairs resigns amid pandemic

Meanwhile, the state's new website allows people to pre-register even if they are not currently eligible to be vaccinated.

Currently, the state is only vaccinating healthcare workers and nursing home residents and staff, classified as 1A.

CLICK HERE to access the site.

New Jersey has administered more than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines out of about 400,000 received so far, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.

Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said a lag in reporting -- particularly among psychiatric facilities -- partly explains why there's such a gap, but she also noted that department officials were hearing anecdotally that people didn't want to risk taking the vaccine before the holidays in case there were negative side effects.

The news came as health care workers in New Jersey who were the first in the state to get the COVID-19 vaccine received their second doses Monday.

Submit Your COVID-19 Vaccine Questions HERE!


MORE NEWS: Family kicked off NJ-bound flight due to 2-year-old mask violation
EMBED More News Videos

A couple and their 2-year-old were kicked off a United Airlines flight Saturday after the child refused to wear a mask.


MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested for COVID-19 coronavirus
New CDC guidelines on masks
How coronavirus changed the New York region

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyvaccinesmedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseycovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphyhealthnew jerseynew jersey newsveterans
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Live Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
COVID Live Updates: Record number of Americans hospitalized
Demands for students, staff at schools in Newark to get COVID testing
NJ COVID vaccinations reach 100,000, hospital workers get 2nd dose
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live Updates: NY Gov. Cuomo briefing
Man wanted in hoax device incident at NYC mall surrenders to police
Some NYC schools go fully remote amid COVID uptick
H&R Block customers frustrated over problems getting stimulus money
Stimulus check problems: What taxpayers should do
Mayor de Blasio asks for vaccine flexibility from state, feds
Citing COVID variant in NY, mayor calls for UK travel ban
Show More
Woman viciously attacked in subway stairwell speaks out
Mistake allows private school employees access to vaccine
Mega Millions, Powerball jackpots both over $400M
Target recalls infant rompers, swimsuits due to choking hazard
Proud Boys leader arrested, accused of burning church banner
More TOP STORIES News