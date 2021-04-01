Connecticut coronavirus update: Vaccine eligibility expands to age 16 and up

The state is still giving priority access to medically high-risk patients.
Officials are opening additional vaccine sites at pharmacies as well as providing time for high school seniors to get their shots.
"Makes it a lot easier, especially because they're opening it to just the seniors, because a lot of colleges are going to start requiring it soon," one student told Eyewitness News.
"It opens the opportunity to have a safer prom, so that our seniors can really have an outstanding end to the year," said Norwalk Schools Superintendent Alexandra Estrella, "especially because this year has been such a challenge."
MORE NEWS: Arrest in brutal Manhattan attack on Asian woman heading to church
To schedule an appointment, Connecticut residents are encouraged to visit the state's website and enter their zip code in the space provided. Those without access to the internet can call Connecticut's Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.
Individuals who are 16 and 17 years old are also being reminded that they should only sign up for a clinic that is offering the Pfizer vaccine, since that's the only vaccine that is currently approved for those ages by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Connecticut is currently ranked second in the nation in percentage of population that has received at least one dose.
"Connecticut's healthcare providers have been doing a tremendous job getting the vaccine to our residents, and the reason why our state is among the most vaccinated in the country is because of the remarkable work they have been doing," Governor Lamont said.
Governor Lamont also announced that more than 100 additional pharmacies throughout the state will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines over the next several days, adding to the growing list of locations where the state's residents can be vaccinated.
TRENDING: NY is 16th state to legalize recreational pot after Gov. Cuomo signs bill
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip or Question