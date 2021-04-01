coronavirus connecticut

Connecticut coronavirus update: Vaccine eligibility expands to age 16 and up

Connecticut coronavirus update
By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Ages 16+ now eligibile for COVID vaccine in CT

CONNECTICUT (WABC) -- The big news in Connecticut today is that everyone 16 and older is now eligible to get vaccinated.

The state is still giving priority access to medically high-risk patients.

Officials are opening additional vaccine sites at pharmacies as well as providing time for high school seniors to get their shots.

"Makes it a lot easier, especially because they're opening it to just the seniors, because a lot of colleges are going to start requiring it soon," one student told Eyewitness News.

"It opens the opportunity to have a safer prom, so that our seniors can really have an outstanding end to the year," said Norwalk Schools Superintendent Alexandra Estrella, "especially because this year has been such a challenge."

MORE NEWS: Arrest in brutal Manhattan attack on Asian woman heading to church
EMBED More News Videos

38-year-old Brandon Elliot was taken into custody Tuesday night.



To schedule an appointment, Connecticut residents are encouraged to visit the state's website and enter their zip code in the space provided. Those without access to the internet can call Connecticut's Vaccine Appointment Assist Line at 877-918-2224.

Individuals who are 16 and 17 years old are also being reminded that they should only sign up for a clinic that is offering the Pfizer vaccine, since that's the only vaccine that is currently approved for those ages by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



Connecticut is currently ranked second in the nation in percentage of population that has received at least one dose.

"Connecticut's healthcare providers have been doing a tremendous job getting the vaccine to our residents, and the reason why our state is among the most vaccinated in the country is because of the remarkable work they have been doing," Governor Lamont said.

Governor Lamont also announced that more than 100 additional pharmacies throughout the state will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines over the next several days, adding to the growing list of locations where the state's residents can be vaccinated.

TRENDING: NY is 16th state to legalize recreational pot after Gov. Cuomo signs bill
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the marijuana bill from Lower Manhattan.



national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker

Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessconnecticutreopen connecticutcoronavirus connecticutmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CONNECTICUT
COVID Updates: More than 100M Americans vaccinated with at least 1 dose
COVID Updates: Pfizer vaccine 100% effective in kids ages 12-15
Connecticut expanding vaccine eligibility to 16+ Thursday
COVID Updates: CDC concerned about '4th wave'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY's mandatory domestic travel quarantine ends today
4 dead, including child, after shooting at CA building
NYC vice principal killed by falling tree on spring break
Gunman opens fire on camera in NYC neighborhood
Yankees welcoming fans with negative test or vaccine for Opening Day
COVID Updates: More than 100M Americans vaccinated with at least 1 dose
Man charged in attack on Asian woman out on parole for killing mom
Show More
AccuWeather: Windy, colder and early showers
Batch of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine fails quality check
1 firefighter seriously hurt in NY house fire
Toddler sisters dropped from atop 14-foot border wall by smuggler
New York Mets and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor agree to 10-year, $341 million deal, source says
More TOP STORIES News