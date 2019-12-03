Military veteran gets first heart transplant of its kind at Duke Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. -- Doctors performed the first DCD heart transplant in the United States over the weekend at Duke University Hospital.
DCD stands for "Donation after Circulatory Death" and it occurs after the heart has stopped beating and the person has been declared dead. On Sunday, a heart transplant team at the hospital became the first in the U.S. to transplant an adult heart into a recipient when a military veteran received a new heart.
The veteran received his heart through the Mission Act and is recovering well.
According to DukeHealth.org, Duke is one of five centers in the U.S. that has been approved to perform DCD heart transplants. Usually, heart donations have depended on a person being declared brain dead.
Doctors believe the procedure can possibly expand the donor pool by up to 30 percent.
