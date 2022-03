7-year-old girl shot on Long Island

EMBED >More News Videos The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl has been shot on Long Island.Police responded to a home on Evans Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday afternoon to discover the young girl with a gunshot wound to her arm.She was taken to the hospital for treatment.Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.No arrests have been made.On Friday, a t hree-year-old girl was shot while her father was taking her out of day care in Brooklyn . Police are currently still looking for the suspect,----------