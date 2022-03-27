7-year-old girl shot on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl has been shot on Long Island.

Police responded to a home on Evans Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday afternoon to discover the young girl with a gunshot wound to her arm.

She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.



No arrests have been made.

On Friday, a three-year-old girl was shot while her father was taking her out of day care in Brooklyn. Police are currently still looking for the suspect,

