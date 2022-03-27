7-year-old girl shot on Long Island

Police responded to a home on Evans Avenue in Hempstead on Saturday afternoon to discover the young girl with a gunshot wound to her arm.
She was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
On Friday, a three-year-old girl was shot while her father was taking her out of day care in Brooklyn. Police are currently still looking for the suspect,
ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip