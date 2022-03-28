all good

Chicago area stylist turns her salon into plant store, gives away free plants

By Taylor Musgrove
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago area stylist transforms her salon into plant store

FLOSSMOOR, Ill. -- TJ Johnson is a hair stylist based in the Chicago suburb of Flossmoor. The mother of three says once the pandemic impacted her hair salon, she had to find a new stream of income.

"I was already a crazy plant lady and I thought of a way to make some extra money," Johnson said. "So I actually started a website and then that just kind of steamrolled into what we have here today."

Now Johnson owns Herbs and the Burbs, a plant shop located in the south suburbs of Chicago.

"Herbs and the Burbs is community," Johnson said. "Herbs and the Burbs is my passion project. Herbs and the Burbs is my own little contribution to helping people's mental health."

Every weekend, Johnson hosts "Free Plant Saturday," an event where she gives out free plants and teaches her clients how to care for these herbs. The entrepreneur said this has significantly grown her clientele.

"I have several regular plant customers, regular clients. They go from customers, to clients, to family," Johnson said.

You can learn more on https://herbsandtheburbs.com/.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flossmoorgardeninghomeall goodfeel goodlocalishwls
ALL GOOD
Chicago area stylist transforms her salon into plant store
Project Fire Buddies ignites hope for children with critical illnesses
The SPOT Period expanding to help women address health, wellness
How this beautiful wreath can help save victims of domestic violence
TOP STORIES
Academy condemns Will Smith's actions, Chris Rock won't press charges
Comedians react with horror at Will Smith's Oscars slap
Will Smith Oscars drama shines light on Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia
Homeless taking over NYC apartment building stairwell
Employee shot in head inside Queens pawn shop
Witness video shows Pa. highway pileup; at least 3 dead
Woman, 6-year-old child struck by driver who jumped curb in NYC
Show More
Fight rages over Nassau County executive's pick to lead NUMC
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars, but Will Smith drama steals show
AccuWeather: Not as harsh
'Don't Say Gay' bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
Taylor Swift to deliver NYU commencement address at Yankee Stadium
More TOP STORIES News