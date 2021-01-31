here and now

Here and Now: Stories from our Black History Month archives

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this special edition of Here and Now, stories from our Black History Month archives, including a conversation with the family members of the three slain civil rights workers whose murders galvanized the civil rights movement.

Also on this episode, uncovering the history of enslaved Africans on Long Island.

Plus, one man's personal collection of artifacts and memorabilia chronicling the Black experience in America.

And music legends Tito Jackson and Earth, Wind & Fire's Philip Bailey.

WATCH Tiempo on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

WATCH: More Here and Now episodes

Here and Now with Sandra Bookman airs Sundays at 12:00 p.m. on Channel 7.

ABC 7 UNITE



See more stories at abc7NY.com/unite

SEND STORY IDEAS TO EYEWITNESS NEWS


Watch Here & Now
Here & Now episode archive

RESOURCES


We are also publishing resources in a range of areas, which will grow and can be found below:

Ways to Help
Black Lives Matter
Black Voters Matter Fund
NAACP
National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform
No New Jails NYC
Voices of Community Activists & Leaders (VOCAL-NY)
Black LGBTQIA + Migrants Project

Teaching the Next Generation
Black Lives Matter at School
Creating Space To Talk About Racism At Your School

Teaching for Black Lives - Rethinking Schools

Black-Owned Bookstores in New York and New Jersey
Cafe con Libros (Brooklyn)
Grandma's Place (Harlem)
Sister's Uptown (Manhattan)
Source of Knowledge (Newark)
The Lit. Bar (Bronx)
The Little Boho Bookshop (Bayonne)

Books
Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood by Trevor Noah
I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou
Raising White Kids: Bringing Up Children In A Racially Unjust America by Jennifer Harvey
So You Want to Talk About Race by Ijeoma Oluo
The New Jim Crow: Mass Incarceration in the Age of Colorblindness by Michelle Alexander
White Fragility: Why It's So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

Podcasts

1619
Black Wall Street 1921
Jemele Hill is Unbothered
Still Processing:
Movies
American Son: Available on Netflix
If Beale Street Could Talk: Available on Hulu
Just Mercy: Available on Amazon Prime
Selma: Available on Amazon Prime
The Hate U Give: Available on Amazon Prime
When They See Us: Available on Netflix

Documentaries
13th: Available on Netflix
America Inside Out with Katie Couric: Available on National Geographic
Becoming: Available on Netflix
I am Not Your Negro: Available on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsnew york cityblackhistoryhere and nowblack historyblack history monthcivil rights
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HERE AND NOW
Here and Now: Defending the Black vote, supporting Black businesses
Here and Now: What's next for the country?
Janet Hubert on leaving 'Fresh Prince' and Will Smith's apology
Here and Now: Building trust for COVID vaccine in Black community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Major Nor'easter to bring heavy snow
Live Updates: NYC schools move to remote learning due to snow
Here's how NYC is preparing for the snow
NJ urges people to stay home during snowstorm
GOP lawmakers urge Joe Biden to meet with them on COVID relief
Hilton Valentine, founding Animals guitarist, dies at 77
Show More
What is a blizzard? There are 3 requirements
COVID Updates: Of 50M doses, only 29M shots have been administered in US
Teen body-slammed by school resource officer 'traumatized,' family says
Multiple injured after car collides with MTA bus
92-year-old mother, 64-year-old son found dead in NYC apartment
More TOP STORIES News