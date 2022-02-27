here and now

Here and Now: Celebrating entrepreneurs for Black History Month; Getting to know Lewis Latimer

By Eyewitness News
Here and Now: Celebrating Black entrepreneurs, inventor Lewis Latimer

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this half-hour edition of Here and Now, we celebrate the accomplishments of two female entrepreneurs for Black History Month.

We introduce you to the only Black woman operating her own jewelry business in New York's famed diamond district.

Plus, we toast to the Brooklyn native who created her own high-end brand -- B. Stuyvesant Champagne.

And we introduce you to Lewis Latimer, whose light bulb moment changed the world.

That's all ahead on Here and Now.

