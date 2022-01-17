Here and Now: From the 'Like It Is' archives, a 1977 interview with Sidney Poitier

He was the first Black man to win an Academy Award, a class act who brought dignity and charisma to his portrayal of characters in film.
In 1977, show host and producer of the WABC program, "Like It Is," Gil Noble, interviewed Poitier about the impact of his career.
"Some say that for an actor, a film actor, the turning point in the career, or the pinnacle, where the doors open and violins up full and it's happiness ever after, is the winning of the Oscar. Do you remember that night," Noble asked.
"Yes I remember that night," Poitier said.
The night Poitier won the prestigious award he said, "I was rather delighted not to have to sit in that auditorium to and not to have to wind up one of the four losers."
Poitier goes on to talk more about the impact of his career.
"Like It Is" aired on WABC from 1968 to 2011, and "Here and Now" is its successor show.
Some other notable guests on "Like It Is" included Mohammad Ali, Bob Marley and Arthur Ashe.
