Here and Now: Reflecting on National Stroke Awareness Month

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- On this episode of Here and Now, we reflect on National Stroke Awareness Month.

Black people have the highest rate of death due to stroke in America. We look at how this silent killer can be prevented.

We also discuss closing the job opportunity gap. The tuition-free Year Up Program is now linking young people to tech jobs.

And we speak to the author of a new book "Miss. Chloe," which chronicles her friendship with literary giant Toni Morrison.

If you've been struggling to plan your next vacation you'll want to hear about how to win a girlfriend get away and wellness retreat in St. Martin.

