coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: High school football kicks off in New Jersey

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- High school football kicks off in New Jersey on Thursday, but how risky is it?

With the time for practice winding down, the excitement is building for high school action on the grid iron.

For highly recruited players, this season means a lot because it's a chance for colleges to see them on the field.

RELATED | CT News: High School football canceled for the fall due to pandemic concerns
EMBED More News Videos

There will be no high school football in Connecticut this fall due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.


"It feels great getting back on the football field, it's been so long, it feels like years since I touched the field and played against someone else with a different jersey," Eastside junior Jahsin Jocobs said.

While fans are limited, sanitation is underway in the bleachers to make sure anyone who wants to watch is safe.

There is a 500-person limit on outdoor gatherings and social distancing is a must.

The coaches say the focus is on the game, but the big crowds will be missed.

"For the kids, you want to hear your mom and dad, grandma, whoever is in the stands yell when you do something good and even when you do something bad so taking the fans away from the game is definitely going to be a big part," Eastside Defensive Coordinator K Jacobs said.

This season will be different for everyone. It's shorter than usual and practice has been limited.

TRENDING | 3 Metro-North employees accused of creating 'man cave' at Grand Central Terminal in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

A man cave can be a great addition to any home, but apparently not at work reports NJ Burkett.


So there is a level playing field.

"Everyone is in the same boat so it's not an advantage or disadvantage to anyone at this point in time," Eastside Head Coach James Magazine said.

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
EMBED More News Videos

Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.





RELATED: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
What's Open, What's Closed in the Tri-State area
Back to school information

COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island

Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

abc7NY Phase Tracker:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspatersonpassaic countymedicalcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusreopen new jerseyfootballhigh school sportssportscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthnew jerseynew jersey newshigh school football
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
COVID Updates: New FDA precautions could delay vaccine
Mental health and coping during the COVID-19 pandemic
How coronavirus changed New York region | 'Eyewitness to a Pandemic' docuseries
COVID Updates: CT targeting Phase 3 reopening on Oct. 8
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo slams NYC over rising crime
Brooklyn bodega owner critically wounded in stabbing
Legionella found in water at Westchester County school district
NY will review COVID vaccines to ensure safety
Secret room beneath Grand Central turned into 'man cave'
Fauci lauds NJ COVID response, defends NY's success
Man pushed onto subway tracks at Columbus Circle
Show More
NJ school wins US Department of Education's Blue Ribbon
'Cake Boss' suffers 'terrible accident' at home bowling alley
Food vendors protest, call on NYC to issue more permits
COVID Updates: CT targeting Phase 3 reopening on Oct. 8
Trump booed while visiting Ginsburg's casket at Supreme Court
More TOP STORIES News