Fire tears through American Shakespeare Theater in Connecticut

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire ripped through the Shakespeare Theater in Connecticut.

STRATFORD, Connecticut --
A historic theater in Connecticut has been destroyed in an early morning fire.

Firefighters arrived at the American Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford at about 1 a.m. Sunday to find heavy fire in the building that has been closed since the 1980s.

Fire Marshal Brian Lampart says no one was injured. The cause is under investigation.

Stratford Mayor Laura Hoydick called the theater's loss "devastating."

The Connecticut Post reports that playwright Lawrence Langner came up with the idea for the theater in 1950, and it was built with the help of Lincoln Kirstein and philanthropist Joseph Verner Reed.

It opened in 1955 and during the 1960s and 1970s, famous actors, including Katharine Hepburn, performed on its stage.

The American Shakespeare Festival Theatre held its final full season in the building in 1982.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
firetheaterStratfordConnecticut
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teen with autism who went missing outside store found safe
Woman killed, 3 injured in apartment fire in Queens
6 people sickened in Bronx carbon monoxide leak
Woman killed by car backing out of parking spot on Long Island
Landscaper asks customer to bury dead pet, instead buries daughter
Cuomo wants to raise minimum age to buy tobacco, e-cigarettes
AccuWeather: Light snow moves through NY area
Trump calls question on whether he has worked for Russia 'insulting'
Show More
'No Pants Subway Ride' taking place in cities around the world
Car plows into packed Queens fast food restaurant
Jersey City mall re-opens following Friday shooting
Lin-Manuel Miranda stars in 'Hamilton' in Puerto Rico
Elderly couple killed in fire at luxury Manhattan high-rise
More News