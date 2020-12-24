Hobbies & Interests

$1M Powerball winner in East Hampton; Jackpots grow for Mega Millions, Powerball

By Eyewitness News
mega millions powerball lottery

FILE - Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets (FILE)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Someone in East Hampton is having a very Merry Christmas this year after winning $1 million in the Powerball.

They hit five of the six numbers in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 6, 13, 38, 39, 53 and the Powerball number was 6. The jackpot was $321 million.

The ticket was sold at the IGA supermarket in East Hampton. With no big winner, the jackpot grew to $341 million for Saturday's drawing.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.

The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Also, the Mega Millions is now at $352 million for Friday's Christmas drawing. That's the game's largest jackpot since June.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday night right before Eyewitness News at 11. The next Powerball drawing airs Wednesday before Eyewitness News at 11.

ALSO READ: Powerball to crown 2021's 1st millionaire during New Year's Rockin' Eve

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestseast hamptonsuffolk countynew yorkpowerballmega millionslottery
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Christmas travel impacted by COVID fears, restrictions
Bicyclist struck and killed by bus in NYC
Tony-nominated Broadway star Rebecca Luker dies at 59
Young man fatally stabbed in Brooklyn after apparent argument
AccuWeather Alert: Flooding rain, high wind warning
At least 1 dead in crash in Peekskill, Westchester County
7 On Your Side: 7 tips for making gift returns easier this holiday season
Show More
UPS driver allegedly killed by coworker while on the job
COVID Live Updates: 1M people in US vaccinated so far
Trump issues 2nd wave of pardons including Manafort, Stone
4 recent high school grads among 5 dead in horrific NY crash
'Cookie ninjas' caught on camera leaving treats on porch
More TOP STORIES News