Long Island's Feteness class gets you sweating in a judgment-free zone full of culture

By
VALLEY STREAM, New York (WABC) -- Feteness is bringing culture, diversity, and elements of dance fitness for all to get their hearts pumping to on Long Island.

When it comes to breaking a sweat, Feteness will get you moving and grooving to the Caribbean beat that the class is designed by.

CEO and founder of Feteness, Allie Guilbaud, has been dancing for as long as she can remember and thought putting her love of fitness and soca dance would be the perfect combination for a fun way to work out on Long Island.

"You don't realize how much calories you're burning," Guilbaud said. "I love how myself and my clients after class, we feel like, 'Wow, I just had the time of my life, I just had a great party.' And then next day, you're like, 'Woah, did I just do leg day?'"

The class totals to about an hour, and during that hour, a playlist of upbeat soca dance music is blasting throughout the studio so you can follow the instructor to the beat.

Everyone is encouraged to bring a flag representing their culture, which is also incorporated throughout the class with various arm movements.

However, if you do not own a flag or simply forget, Feteness has a wide variety of flags from all around the world you can borrow so you can sweat your culture!

