Mega Millions drawing tonight worth $510M, Powerball jackpot $470M for Saturday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $510 million for tonight's drawing after no one won the grand prize on Tuesday night.Even though no one won the Mega Millions jackpot, there are some new millionaires in New York, New Jersey, and Minnesota.They both had winners with five numbers, but missing the Mega number. The Minnesota and New Jersey winners had tickets worth $1 million each.The $1 million winning ticket in New Jersey was sold at Masso's Deli & Pizzeria on Lakeview Dr. North in Gibbsboro in Camden County.A $2 million winning ticket was sold at the Citgo Mart in Middletown, Orange County.That ticket is worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.The odds of matching all five numbers and the Powerball number is 1 in about 293 million, according to the Multi-State Lottery Association. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.87.The Powerball jackpot grew again to $470 million for Saturday after no one won Wednesday night's drawing.The numbers drawn Wednesday night were: 1, 66, 20, 22, 60, Powerball 3 and the Powerplay Multiplier is 3.This marks the third time that both lottery jackpots have totaled more than $400 million at the same time.The Powerball game is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands.Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.