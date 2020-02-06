New chapter: Iconic Strand Book Store opening Upper West Side location

BIG NEWS!!! The Strand is coming to the Upper West Side! We’ll be opening a new location at 450 Columbus Avenue (between 81st and 82nd St) this March, and we’re thrilled to bring all of our Strand goodness to such a vibrant community. pic.twitter.com/43RcQSiKpd — Strand Book Store (@strandbookstore) February 5, 2020

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Bookworms rejoice! The iconic Strand Book Store is expanding to a second Manhattan storefront.The book store famous for its '18 miles of new, used and rare books' at its Greenwich Village location will be adding a few more miles to Upper West Side.According to a tweet by the store, the Strand's new location will be at 450 Columbus Avenue, between 81st and 82nd Streets.The storefront is the former home of fellow independent bookshops Endicott Books and Book Culture."We are so excited to expand The Strand and engage the community of the Upper West Side," Strand Book Store owner Nancy Bass Wyden said. "We aim to continue the legacy of my father, and his father before him, by bringing the joy of books to everyone."The Strand's Upper West Side location will open in March of 2020.----------