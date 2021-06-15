Hobbies & Interests

New York Lottery pauses prize payments after computer systems malfunction

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- An internal computer systems malfunction has caused the New York lottery to pause prize payments.

The service says it's working to reestablish the system.


All wages have been recorded.

Organizers say those with tickets less than $600, purchased on or before Saturday, can be paid at a retailer.




Everyone else with a winning ticket will be able to redeem them once the system is fully recovered.

The New York State Lottery does $10 million in sales annually, so they have a lot of data to process.

