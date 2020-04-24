Hobbies & Interests

Rockettes provide virtual dance performance during COVID-19 pandemic

By Heather Harkins
NEW YORK CITY -- The Rockettes put on a dance from the iconic Christmas Spectacular show for audiences to enjoy away from Radio City Music Hall during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a show of unity, strength and support, a group of the dancers performed their famous "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" number while staying home and respecting social distancing guidelines.

It's a fun and uplifting example of what the Rockettes are known for, even though they can't physically be together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rockettes are also offering weekly fitness and dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday at noon on their official Instagram page.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsnew york citymanhattanhealthrockettesstay home storiesnew york cityradio citycoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicstaying healthycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump's daily COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
New Jersey confirmed COVID-19 cases top 100,000
7 On Your Side: Best and worst money moves during the pandemic
Hospitalizations down, deaths lower at 422 in NY
NYC mayor believes 15-20% of New Yorkers already exposed to virus
LI man charged with hoarding, price-gouging PPE
Show More
NY hospital credits proning for giving COVID-19 patients new hope
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
What it's like for NYPD, first responders protecting homeless from COVID-19
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
NJ school district pleads for laptops for students
More TOP STORIES News