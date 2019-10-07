Hobbies & Interests

Scuba divers take part in underwater pumpkin-carving challenge

By Eyewitness News
KEY LARGO, Florida (WABC) -- Scuba divers in Florida jumped in the water to carve pumpkins.

They were 30 feet underwater in Key Largo, using dive knives and carving tools to transform the pumpkins.

The biggest challenge was keeping the pumpkins from floating to the top of the water.

They were also joined by some fishy spectators while carving.

The winners, two women from Detroit, won a free dive trip for their perfect pumpkin.

----------
