Hoboken orders 5 bars to shut down for 'LepreCon'

HOBOKEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
The city of Hoboken ordered the complete shutdown of five bars for "LepreCon" -- and one popular bar is closing permanently.

"LepreCon," similar to SantaCon, is a privately-organized event held near St. Patrick's Day in which revelers dress up as Leprechauns and drink.

The bars include 1 Republik, Hoboken Bar and Grill, Green Rock Tap and Grill, Mill's Tavern and The Shannon.

1 Republik will permanently close pending the transfer of its liquor license to new ownership. The other four bars face two to 30 day suspensions.

Six other Hoboken establishments will receive lesser penalties.

Mayor Ravi S. Bhalla said closing the bars is addressing a public safety issue.

"A very small number of establishments have failed to adequately control their patrons and the activities within their premises, leading to severe public safety issues," he said.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
