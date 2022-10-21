In their own words: Hochul, Zeldin on the top issues on 'Up Close'

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Lee Zeldin sat down with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter for "Up Close."

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- It's turning into one of the most closely watched governor's races in the country: the race for governor of New York.

The Democrat is the first woman to ever serve as governor, Kathy Hochul, after Andrew Cuomo resigned 14 months ago.

The Republican is a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, Lee Zeldin, who is trying to becoming the first republican to be elected governor of New York in 20 years.

Both candidates sat down with Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter for "Up Close."

There is no shortage of issues in the race: crime, bail reform, gun laws, a woman's right to choose.

Watch the video above to hear from the candidates on some of the top issues.

Both Hochul and Zeldin made their case about why they want the job as governor of New York, but the choice is up to the voters. Election Day is two weeks from Tuesday.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.