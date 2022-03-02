localish

Neumann University women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation of hockey stars

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Neumann women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation

ASTON, Pa. -- As girls' and women's ice hockey is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country, Neumann University wanted to help recruit the next generation of athletes to the sport.

The women's ice hockey team hosted elementary school girls from Drexel Neumann Academy to their senior game, where the girls got to meet the players, sit on the bench for warmups and then watch the game at Ice Works, the ice hockey rink in their neighborhood.


USA hockey says participation has grown 34% in the past decade.

Following the Olympics where USA women's ice hockey won the silver medal, advocates say it's the best time to recruit young players who may have watched the games.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
women's history monthmore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic
Neumann women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation
The best deep-fried food at the rodeo!
'Eco-artist' with autism raises over $250k for special needs causes
TOP STORIES
Person of interest in custody after 7 Asian women attacked in NYC
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Feces attack suspect released without bail, rearrested in hate crime
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
Russian, Ukrainian NYPD officers launch supply drive amid war
NYC Schools Chancellor Banks unveils 4 pillars for 'new normal'
Mask mandate lifted for students in most NY school districts
Show More
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
Restaurant worker punched in face by alleged take-out thief
AccuWeather: Brisk and bright
Newark council approves license suspension of Russian-owed Lukoil
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
More TOP STORIES News