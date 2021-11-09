2 men, 1 with imitation NYPD badge, sought in Bronx home invasion

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11213238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Neighborhoods across New York City are seeing an increase in rat and mice sightings.

COUNTRY CLUB, Bronx (WABC) -- Two men, at least one posing as a police officer with an imitation NYPD badge, are being sought in a home invasion in the Bronx in which two residents were tied up, police said.It happened just before 8 a.m. on Country Club Road in the Country Club section Tuesday morning.Authorities said the suspects were white men in their 50s and 60s, and they may also have been wearing NYPD sweat suits.They reportedly tied up two homeowners and made off with $30,000 in cash and $100,000 in jewelry, according to police.They also took a white 2018 BMW and a phone.A woman untied herself and went across the street to get help."I saw two people in front of the door, they were ringing the bell," neighbor Silvio Caserta said. "But I didn't see their face...They were ringing, ringing the bell, and it took awhile for them to answer the door. Then they went inside, and I don't know what happened after that."Police say neither homeowner was injured, and they are investigating if the home invasion was targeted.A vehicle, likely the one that was stolen, was later found abandoned at Bruckner Boulevard and Baisley Avenue.No arrests were immediately made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------