HOME & GARDEN

ABC7 Weekend Showcase: Empire Today

EMBED </>More Videos

Learn more about an exciting new product that's making people love carpeting again.

NEW YORK --
Empire Today, America's largest shop at home flooring company, is excited to introduce HOME Fresh™, The world's first and only hypoallergenic, odor-reducing carpet that helps keep your home clean and smelling fresh, and is only available at Empire Today. You can call our famous jingle, 800-588-2300, or visit EmpireToday.com to make an appointment. A flooring specialist will bring HOME Fresh samples to your home, measure your rooms for free, and give you an all-inclusive price estimate. Call, or visit us, today!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homeabc7 weekend showcaseempire todayny showcase
HOME & GARDEN
Why divers had to journey 80 feet into a sewage tank to fish out wipes
Lawsuit: Lead paint crumbles, stoves without gas at Bronx building
7 On Your Side delivers for tenants with broken mailbox lock
Mold displaces more than 200 college students from dorm
More Home & Garden