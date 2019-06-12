HUNTINGTON, New York (WABC) -- Long Island's Hometown Flower Collective is flipping the script on the tradition of the floral business.
With their vintage "Baby Blue" truck displaying flowers locally grown on Long Island, Jaclyn and her husband, Marc, are traveling town to town showing how their pop-up shop is modernizing the industry.
The pop-up is Long Island's first flower truck and if you haven't had the chance to visit, buyers can visit their website to get a subscription service where flowers are delivered right to their door.
"We grew up on Long Island, worked in the city, lived in the city for years and then moved back here when we decided to have a family," said co-owner/founder Jaclyn Rutigliano.
"For us, we really wanted to make this our home and by doing that it's by connecting to our neighbors and fellow business owners. I think there's no better way to do that than by embracing beautiful flowers that grow on the island."
If you're wondering where the truck is popping up next, follow @HometownFlowerCo for location details.
Long Island flower truck delivers local flowers right to your door
