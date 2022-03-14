Homeless man found dead in Tribeca as NYC shootings linked to DC cases

The 43-year-old man was found Sunday night in a sleeping bag on Murray Street near Greenwich Street.
The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.
No ballistics were located at the scene, and no entry marks were found on the man's clothing.
The death comes after attacks on two other homeless men in Manhattan this weekend, one of them fatal.
Ballistics have linked those two shootings to three incidents in Washington D.C.'s northeast section between March 3 and March 9.
One of those was fatal as well.
Surveillance video from Howard Street in New York City's Chinatown shows the gunman police in both cities are trying to find.
He is seen kicking one of his victims and looking around before opening fire on Saturday around 6 a.m.
The victim lay there all day before someone discovered him dead around 5 p.m. in the bitter cold.
Another homeless man was shot Saturday at King and Varick streets, but survived.
Regarding the most recent man discovered Sunday in Tribeca, neighbors said he was not just a homeless man, he was a neighbor.
"The epitome of peacefulness, he's just so nice and sweet and outgoing and kind," said one resident.
"One woman I was just talking to used to take him to church, people around here would give him money and food," said another.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a joint statement, saying
"Our communities in DC and New York City are heartbroken and disturbed by these heinous crimes in which an individual has been targeting some of our most vulnerable residents. The two of us spoke about how our teams can coordinate and help one another, and we are calling on everyone in our cities to look at the images of the suspect and report any information, however small, that may be useful. The work to get this individual off our streets before he hurts or murders another individual is urgent. The rise in gun violence has shaken all of us and it is particularly horrible to know that someone is out there deliberately doing harm to an already vulnerable population. As our law enforcement agencies work quickly with federal partners to locate the suspect, we are also calling on unsheltered residents to seek shelter. Again, it is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody."
The NYPD issued new patrol guidance Sunday following the NYC incidents.
Officers in an internal memo were instructed to "proactively engage with apparently homeless individuals," conduct wellness checks and offer shelter services.
Police are asking anyone who has seen the suspect in the surveillance video to contact them immediately.
Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.
