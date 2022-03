Homeless man found dead in Tribeca as NYC shootings linked to DC cases

EMBED >More News Videos Police are searching for 60-year-old Gary Cabana, who stabbed two employees at the Museum of Modern Art on Saturday. Chantee Lans has the latest details.

TRIBECA, Manhattan (WABC) -- A homeless man was discovered dead in Tribeca with an injury to his right leg, and authorities are working to determine if the death is linked to several recent attacks on homeless men in New York and Washington, D.C.The 43-year-old man was found Sunday night in a sleeping bag on Murray Street near Greenwich Street.The Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.No ballistics were located at the scene, and no entry marks were found on the man's clothing.The death comes after attacks on two other homeless men in Manhattan this weekend, one of them fatal.Ballistics have linked those two shootings to three incidents in Washington D.C.'s northeast section between March 3 and March 9.One of those was fatal as well.Surveillance video from Howard Street in New York City's Chinatown shows the gunman police in both cities are trying to find.He is seen kicking one of his victims and looking around before opening fire on Saturday around 6 a.m.The victim lay there all day before someone discovered him dead around 5 p.m. in the bitter cold.Another homeless man was shot Saturday at King and Varick streets, but survived.Regarding the most recent man discovered Sunday in Tribeca, neighbors said he was not just a homeless man, he was a neighbor."The epitome of peacefulness, he's just so nice and sweet and outgoing and kind," said one resident."One woman I was just talking to used to take him to church, people around here would give him money and food," said another.NYC Mayor Eric Adams and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser issued a joint statement, saying.""It is heartbreaking and tragic to know that in addition to all the dangers that unsheltered residents face, we now have a cold-blooded killer on the loose, but we are certain that we will get the suspect off the street and into police custody."The NYPD issued new patrol guidance Sunday following the NYC incidents.Officers in an internal memo were instructed to "proactively engage with apparently homeless individuals," conduct wellness checks and offer shelter services.Police are asking anyone who has seen the suspect in the surveillance video to contact them immediately.Call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.----------