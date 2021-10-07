Nassau County to send $375 payments to some 400,000 homeowners impacted by pandemic

Wednesday, County Executive Laura Curran signed a new pandemic relief program into law.
Nassau County Homeowner Assistance Program or "HAP" provides direct payments to as many as 400,000 homeowners.
Most households with an income below $168,900 are automatically eligible.
Those who earn more have to prove they've been hurt financially as a result of the pandemic.
To apply go to the county website at NassauCountyNY.Gov/HAP.
Direct payments will begin going out as soon as Thursday.
Those with technology issues or who need in-person support will be able to make an appointment through Nassau County's HAP Call Center beginning Tuesday October 12th by calling 516-571-1555.
HAP Support Centers will be located at the Boost Nassau Resource Center, Eisenhower Park; 60 Charles Lindberg Blvd, Uniondale; 40 Main Street, Hempstead; and 1 West Street, Mineola.
Additional community outreach efforts will be initiated in the coming weeks to ensure eligible residents are aware of the program.
"As County Executive, I've been committed to delivering relief to Nassau residents and businesses as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic. Nassau County's finances are in the best shape they have been in decades thanks to fiscal discipline by my Administration. This has allowed us to push funding from the American Rescue Plan back to our residents and businesses. These direct payments will not only help those who continue to struggle, but also provide a meaningful boost to our local economy. I encourage residents to spend this money in our main streets and support local businesses," said Nassau County Executive Laura Curran.
County Executive Curran filed the Household Assistance Program in July 2021 in order to provide relief to middle and working-class residents recovering from the impact of the pandemic. After months of delay by the Legislative Majority, the Nassau County Legislature approved the Household Assistance Program by a vote of 18-1. The Household Assistance Program will be paid for by federal funds from the County's allotment under the America Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March 2021.
