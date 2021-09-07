Is a Round Dog a hotdog?

By Amanda Brady
Swedesboro, NJ -- Rastelli Foods Group in South Jersey has created the Round Dog which is a hotdog in a hamburger form.

The food has sparked a huge debate online...is it considered a hotdog if it's in patty form?

Rastelli's started as a small butcher shop 45 years ago run by Raymond Rastelli. The business has grown to serve people meat products across the globe. Most famously, the Round Dog.

The Round Dog is created using an old world german recipe with beef and pork and cut to have flavor ridges which enhances the caramelization on the meat.


Report a correction or typo
