Extra Time: Breaking down House Judiciary Committee hearing

In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we dig deeper into the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee hearing in Manhattan.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In this edition of 'Eyewitness News Extra Time,' we dig deeper into the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee hearing in Manhattan.

They accuse Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg of "pro-crime" and "anti-victim" policies.

But Democrats and protesters accused Republicans of retaliation for the indictment of former President Donald Trump. They call it a political stunt, and the proof is in the data.

Looking at the violent crime rate across major American cities, New York's numbers are orders of magnitude better than the municipalities that top the list.

Eyewitness News reporter Darla Miles and political consultant Hank Scheinkopf has more on the hearing.

Here are the other major headlines from Monday's show:

Following delay, judge says Dominion-Fox trial will begin Tuesday

The judge overseeing Dominion Voting Systems' $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News said Monday morning that the trial will proceed Tuesday, saying a delay like this "is not unusual." Judge Eric Davis' remarks in court Monday morning came after an eleventh-hour delay in the case was announced Sunday night before the trial was set to begin Monday morning.

DOJ accuses China of using NYC 'police station' to spy on dissidents

The FBI on Monday revealed what it said is evidence of expanding espionage and security activity by the Chinese government on U.S. soil, including in Lower Manhattan. The Justice Department announced three cases suggesting more brazen activity by China inside the U.S. in the wake of the spy balloon controversy. One case involves Chinese security officials allegedly spying on Zoom calls and then harassing Chinese dissident participants identified as targets.

George Santos announces bid for re-election

Amid offensive lies and an outcry from voters in his district, embattled New York Congressman George Santos announced his re-election campaign Monday on his 100th day in office. He tweeted his announcement, saying: "This is about taking back our country and restoring greatness back to New York."

You can watch 'Eyewitness News Extra Time' live Monday-Friday at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7NY.com or our ABC7NY app on Roku, FireTV, Apple TV and Android TV.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.