Human remains found in Queens backyard in 40-year-old case

N.J. Burkett reports from the scene in Queens.

RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Police recovered human remains Tuesday inside a Queens yard that are believed to be related to a 40-year-old case.

The dig is happening at a home on 115th Street, just south of Jamaica Avenue, in Richmond Hill.

Authorities received a tip on Monday related to a case dating back to the 1970s and say they discovered human skeletal remains of an unidentified person buried at the location.

Half the block is roped off, with ESU and Crime Scene divisions, as well as investigators with the OCME Division of Forensic Anthropology.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

