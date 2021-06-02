Bodies of 2 missing fishermen from Huntington Station discovered in Smithtown Bay

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Missing fishermen's bodies found in Smithtown Bay

SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two fishermen were found dead in Smithtown Bay Wednesday morning.

Roberto Guevarra, 36, and Roberto Murillo, 60, of Huntington Station launched a canoe from Makamah Beach in Fort Salonga around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Their family members called 911 to report them missing at approximately 9:20 p.m. after they failed to return home.

The bodies of the men were located in the Long Island Sound, off Eatons Neck, at approximately 6 a.m.

One body was recovered by Suffolk police, the other by a Coast Guard crew.
Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section and patrol officers, along with the Huntington Harbor Master, local fire departments and the United States Coast Guard were involved in the search.

ALSO READ | NYC elections: What is ranked-choice voting?
EMBED More News Videos

Bill Ritter explains what you need to know about ranked choice voting on this special edition of "The Countdown."



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
smithtownsuffolk countymissing personboat accidentbody found
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News